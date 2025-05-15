Published: May 15, 2025, 03:02 IST | Updated: May 15, 2025, 03:02 IST

Story highlights Kashmir witnesses a second encounter within 48 hours as security forces engage terrorists in Tral, Following reports of terrorists being trapped. India News

An encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists at Nadir village of Tral, in Jammu and Kashmir's Awantipora. The security forces launched a search and rescue mission on Thursday morning following reports of terrorists being trapped in the area.

This is the second encounter in the last 48 hours. The Kashmiri Zone Police shared an update on their X (previously Twitter) handle. One terrorist was killed in the ongoing encounter, three more are believed to be hiding in the area.

According to sources, these three are local Jaish terrorists. Among them, Asif Sheikh's name surfaced concerning the Pahlgham terror attack. His house was demolished by security forces following the attack. He reportedly helped the terrorists with logistics support and was active since April 2022. The other two are Arim Nazir Wani and Yawar Ahmad Bhat, both of whom have been active since August 2024.

In Shopian's Keller area, three terrorists were killed in an encounter by the Indian armed forces. Two of them have been identified as operatives of Pakistan-linked terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba.

Operation Keller was launched following intel from the Rashtriya Rifles unit. After swift escalation and heavy exchange of fire, security forces managed to neutralise three terrorists and apprehended guns and ammunition.

The situation in the Kashmir valley remains tense following the most brutal terror attack in Pahlgham on 22nd April 2025, which resulted in the death of 26 Indian tourists. This resulted in retaliation from India and attacks on 9 terrorist camps across Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

Indian forces remain alert to neutralise any further activities from terror groups.