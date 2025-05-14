Published: May 14, 2025, 17:16 IST | Updated: May 14, 2025, 17:16 IST

As the tensions between India and Pakistan escalated since last month, Maharashtra Cyber identified seven Advanced Persistent Threat (APT) groups responsible for launching over 1.5 million cyber attacks targeting Indian websites after the Pahalgam terror attack.

However, only 150 attacks were successful, according to officials, Indian news agency PTI reported. It shows that not even one per cent of these 1.5 million attacks were successful.

The Indian Armed Forces launched a report "Road of Sindoor", detailing the cyber warfare launched by Pakistan-allied hacking groups.

The report was shared with all key law enforcement agencies, including the Director General of Police and the State Intelligence Department.

"Road of Sindoor" was built on an earlier report, "Echoes of Pahalgam", which examined cyber activity following the Pahalgam terror strike.

These cyber-attacks were primarily linked to Pakistan, Bangladesh, Indonesia, and the Middle East.

"The probe discovered that cyberattacks on (government websites in) India decreased after India-Pakistan ceased hostilities, but did not fully stop. These attacks continue from Pakistan, Bangladesh, Indonesia, Morocco, and Middle Eastern countries," PTI cited an official.

The cyberattack tactics included malware distribution, DDoS assaults, GPS spoofing, and website defacement. While many attacks were blocked, some targeted India's critical infrastructure, according to Additional Director General of Police Yashasvi Yadav.

However, a senior official of Maharashtra Cyber also debunked claims of hackers breaching data from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai and targeting Election Commission website.

But, the attacks were thwarted, and the critical infrastructure of India was saved.

Moreover, Maharashtra Cyber tracked, identified and removed over 5,000 cases of misinformation and fake news related to India-Pakistan military conflicts that were being shared on social media.