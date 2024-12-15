Gujarat, India

In a shocking incident, a man chopped off four fingers due to work pressure. The man worked as a computer operator at his relative’s diamond firm and cut four fingers of his left hand using a sharp knife, Gujarat's Surat police said on Saturday.

Advertisment

Mayur Tarapara, 32, took the drastic step as he did not have the courage to inform his relative that he no longer wanted to work at his firm due to the immense stress and pressure he faced at the workplace.

According to the police statement, the loss of fingers would have made Tarapara unfit for the job as he worked as a computer operator in the accounts department of Anabh Gems, located in Varachha Mini Bazaar.

Also read | YesMadam's HR email firing 100 employees to relieve their stress goes viral. Here's the truth behind the post

Advertisment

Earlier, the victim told the police that he was on his way to meet a friend on December 8 on a motorcycle. He felt dizzy and fell unconscious by the side of a road near Vedanta Circle in Amroli.

When he woke up after 10 minutes, he discovered four of his fingers had been cut off. The police first suspected that the fingers may have been taken for black magic purposes, and a case was registered at Amroli police station.

Also read | Work vs Life: Here's what defined workplaces in 2024

Advertisment

The case was then transferred to the city’s Crime Branch. The officials examined the CCTV footage, deployed technical surveillance, and gathered human intel. The investigation revealed that Tarapara’s injuries were self-inflicted.

“Tarapara confessed that he bought a sharp knife from a shop near Char Rasta in Singanpore. Four days later, on Sunday night, he went to Amroli Ring Road and parked his motorcycle there. At around 10 pm, he cut off four fingers with a knife and tied a rope near the elbow to prevent blood flow. He then put the knife and fingers in a bag and threw it away,” the official said as per the PTI report.

Watch | Work Less, Make More Babies: Tokyo Believes Four-day Work Week Is Solution

Tarapara’s friends took him to the hospital, and three of his fingers were recovered from a bag. The knife used by him was also found in another bag. Further probe is being carried out by Amroli police, the official said.

(With inputs from agencies)