YesMadam, a start-up that provides salon service at homes and has gained fame from its appearance in Shark Tank show, landed in trouble after an email from its Human Resources department manager regarding lay-offs went viral.

In the email, 100 employees, who said in response to a survey that they had “significant stress” because of their work load, were asked to leave the company immediately.

The screenshot of the email was shared on social media platforms and soon went viral.

But were the employees really fired by the company? Here's the truth behind the viral post.

YesMadam releases a statement on the viral post

YesMadam released a statement on the viral post and clarified that the employees were not laid off and the post was shared with the aim to emphasise the issue of workplace stress.

"We sincerely apologise for any distress caused by recent social media posts suggesting we dismissed employees for being stressed. Let us be clear: We would never take such an inhuman step. Our team is like family, and their dedication, hard work, and passion are the foundation of all our successes. The social media posts were a planned effort to highlight the serious issue of workplace stress. And to those who shared angry comments or voiced strong opinions, we say Thank you," said the company, in the statement.

"Were YesMadam employees really fired for being stressed? Absolutely not. They weren't fired; they were given a break to reset. They weren't let go; they were encouraged to release their stress. They weren't laid off; they were offered a chance to relax. They weren't sacked; they were urged to rest and recharge," it added.

The screenshot of the HR email created a stir on various social media platforms like X and LinkedIn, sparking off conversations about the stressful work culture in India.

Here's what the viral email said

The email from YesMadam's HR department which went viral talked about 'parting ways with' 100 employees who had maximum work stress.

"Recently, we conducted a survey to understand your feelings about stress at work. Many of you shared your concerns, which we deeply value and respect. As a company committed to fostering a healthy and supportive work environment, we have carefully considered the feedback," read the email.

"To ensure that no one remains stressed at work, we have made the difficult decision to part ways with employees who indicated significant stress. This decision is effective immediately, and impacted employees will receive further details separately. Thank you for your contributions," it added.

Netizens react to the viral post

The screenshot of the email soon went viral and faced extreme backlash on social media platforms, with some terming it as a publicity stunt of the company.

“If this is a PR campaign, then we’ve literally stooped low!,” said a LinkedIn user.

“HR conducts a stress-related survey - fires everyone who says they are stressed. Surely, you cannot be serious @_yesmadam. Please tell me this is a joke/marketing tactic,” commented X user Ravi Handa.

"When you try to lay off employees but the internet lays into you harder, and now it's 'just a stunt'—yeah, sure, the stunt was underestimating social media outrage. Next time, try a plot twist we can believe," wrote a user on X.

"If that was the intention than why use the wording of “part ways” and “effective immediately??" commented another user.

"A planned effort? Pretty damn tasteless one. Such a pathetic effort at damage control," said a user.

(With inputs from agencies)