‘Courts cannot interfere unless there is a glaring…’: CJI Gavai on Waqf Act

Chief Justice of India BR Gavai said on Tuesday while hearing a bunch of petitions against the Waqf Amendment Act that laws passed by the Parliament are assumed to be constitutional, and courts cannot step in unless a glaring case is made out.

The bench of Chief Justice BR Gavai and Justice AG Masih was hearing a group of petitions challenging the Waqf Amendment Act.

The apex court had earlier pinpointed three main issues, including Waqf by user, nomination of non-Muslims to the Waqf Council and state Waqf Boards, and the identification of government land as Waqf property. The Centre had assured the court that it would not proceed on these issues until the case was settled.

During the hearing on Tuesday, solicitor general Tushar Mehta said that the Centre had submitted its response on the three identified issues. “The written submissions of the petitioners now extend to several other issues. My request is to confine it to the three issues only,” he said.

Senior advocates Kapil Sibal and Abhishek Manu Singhvi, appearing for the petitioners, opposed the S-G’s view. “The then CJI (Sanjiv Khanna) said we will hear the case and see what interim relief has to be granted. Now we cannot say confine to three issues,” Singhvi said.

Sibal contended that the Act aims to take control of Waqf lands. “The law is designed in such a way that Waqf property is taken away without following any process,” he said.

He also raised the requirement that only a person who has practised Islam for at least five years can create a Waqf.

“If I am on my deathbed and I want to make a Waqf, I have to prove that I have been a practising Muslim. This is unconstitutional,” Sibal said.

When Sibal repeated that the law aimed to seize Waqf properties, the Chief Justice Gavai responded, “There is a presumption of Constitutionality in legislation passed by Parliament. Courts cannot interfere unless a glaring case is made out, especially in the current scenario, we don’t need to say more.”

Sibal also pointed out that under the new law, a village panchayat or private individual can raise a complaint, and the property will stop being considered Waqf.

“The government officer will decide it and will be a judge in his own cause. No questions asked,” said Sibal.