Top 10 world news: Over 65,000 Armenians flee Nagorno Karabakh, Travis King returns to Texas, and more

The Armenian government on Thursday (Sep 28) announced more than 65,000 Armenians had fled the conflict-ridden zone of Nagorno-Karabakh for Yerevan after Azerbaijan recaptured the territory last week. In another news, ahead of the hotly anticipated 2024 US presidential elections as well as the general elections in India, X (formerly known as Twitter) has fired its election team working to prevent disruptions during the polls.

Click on the headlines to read more:

Armenian government spokeswoman, Nazeli Baghdasaryan in a statement said, "65,036 forcefully displaced persons crossed into Armenia from Nagorno-Karabakh". "The state is providing suitable housing to all those who do not have a predetermined place of residence," she added.

Former X CEO Elon Musk took to the platform and confirmed that the 'election integrity' team was 'gone'. Responding to a post that said X had reportedly cut half of its team, Musk said: “Oh you mean the ‘Election Integrity’ Team that was undermining election integrity? Yeah, they’re gone.” According to a Guardian report, a number of staff members working out of the Dublin office, including Aaron Rodericks, the co-lead of the election disinformation team have left the company.

US Army Private Travis King has returned to a US military facility in Texas following his expulsion from North Korea, reported CNN. After his daring crossing of the heavily fortified border two months ago, King arrived at Kelly Field on a US military flight on Thursday (Sept 28).

A top Chinese scientist has claimed that India’s Chandrayaan-3, the country’s lunar mission, didn’t land on the Moon’s south pole, disputing New Delhi’s historic achievement. The startling claim comes at a time when Indian scientists are trying to revive the Vikram lander and Pragyaan rover from hibernation after the two-week frosty lunar night.

US Ambassador to India Eric Garcetti informed on Thursday (Sep 28) that the country's embassy and other consulates had processed a million visa applications this year. According to an official release from the US Embassy in India, the mission has already surpassed the total number of cases that were processed in 2022. It added that almost 20 per cent more applications were being processed compared to pre-pandemic 2019 levels.

India dealt with a blow ahead of the commencement of ODI World Cup 2023 as their spin-bowling all-rounder Axar Patel got ruled out, while veteran spinner Ravi Ashwin is included in his place in the final 15. Following the latest scans, Axar needs approximately three weeks to completely recover from the quadriceps strain he sustained during the Asia Cup 2023, meaning he would have to sit out for at least the first half of the tournament had he been picked.

A separatist leader from Nagorno-Karabakh said Thursday (Sep 28) that the breakaway region will cease to exist from January 1, 2024, as Azeri authorities plan to annex the region in its entirety. "Dissolve all state institutions and organisations under their departmental subordination by January 1, 2024, and the Republic of Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh) ceases to exist," said the decree, which was issued as tens of thousands of ethnic Armenians fled in the wake of Azerbaijan's assault last week.

Amid the ongoing bitterness between India and Canada over claims made by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, hackers calling themselves the Indian Cyber Force have claimed to have targeted the Canadian Armed Forces' official website. The group which does not have any formal links to New Delhi claimed on Telegram that it had taken down the www.forces.ca website. One of the messages shared showed a screenshot of an error page with the message "#f---Canada".

In the span of three days, fire accidents have affected the Apple iPhone assembly unit run by Taiwanese firm Pegatron and the Japanese firm Yazaki that makes automobile wiring, both of which are situated nearly 60 kilometres from the southern Indian metropolis of Chennai. Located in Tamil Nadu's Chengalpattu district, the Pegatron and Yazaki facilities are situated a few kilometres apart from each other. In both cases, the blaze was reported at night and is said to have started from an electric short circuit.