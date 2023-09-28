Michael Gambon, the actor who played Dumbledore in Harry Potter films, dead at 82
Michael Gambon, who famously played Professor Dumbledore in the Harry Potter films, has died aged 82. The news of his death was announced by his family on Thursday.
Publicist Clair Dobbs issued a statement on behalf of his wife Lady Gambon and son Fergus, “We are devastated to announce the loss of Sir Michael Gambon. Beloved husband and father, Michael died peacefully in hospital with his wife Anne and son Fergus at his bedside, following a bout of pneumonia. Michael was 82.
“We ask that you respect our privacy at this painful time and thank you for your messages of support and love," the statement concluded.
No matter what role the Irish actor took on in a career that lasted over six decades, he was always instantly recognizable by the deep and drawling tones of his voice.
He was cast as the much-loved Dumbledore after the death of his predecessor, Richard Harris, in 2002. Over his six-decade-long career, he received three Olivier Awards, two Screen Actors Guild Awards, and four BAFTA Awards. In 1999 he was knighted by Queen Elizabeth II for services to drama.
