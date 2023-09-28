Ravi Ashwin replaces Axar Patel in India's final 15 for World Cup 2023

India dealt with a blow ahead of the commencement of ODI World Cup 2023 as their spin-bowling all-rounder Axar Patel got ruled out, while veteran spinner Ravi Ashwin is included in his place in the final 15. Following the latest scans, Axar needs approximately three weeks to completely recover from the quadriceps strain he sustained during the Asia Cup 2023, meaning he would have to sit out for at least the first half of the tournament had he been picked.

Here is India's final squad for World Cup 2023 -

Rohit Sharma (captain), Hardik Pandya (vc), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav

While most of the squad remained the same, Ashwin's addition brought variety to the spin department. Kuldeep Yadav - is India's left-arm unorthodox, Ravindra Jadeja - is the slow left-armer, and Ashwin is an off-spinner.

Having Ashwin on the board now provides India with more stability and an option other than Shardul Thakur for the most-talked-about number eighth position.

Ashwin, who hadn't played an ODI in a long time in the lead-up to the World Cup, got roped in at the last minute for the recently-concluded three-match ODIs against Australia. Playing in the first two One-Dayers in Mohali and Indore, respectively, the veteran off-spinner picked up four wickets at 22. Despite being rested for the final game in Rajkot, which India lost by 66 runs, Ashwin remained among the top wicket-takers in this dress rehearsal series for the World Cup 2023.

Ashwin's inclusion means he and Virat Kohli are now the only two players from the 2011 World Cup-winning campaign in the current squad.

Rest of the squad remains same

With no more changes to the final 15 for the World Cup, India's squad looks the same as the provisional one picked a month earlier.

Captain Rohit Sharma will lead the Team India, while Shubman Gill and Ishan Kishan are among the youngsters. Virat Kohli will headline the home World Cup, with the likes of KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer and Suryakumar Yadav all fighting for the middle-order slots.

Hardik Pandya, Jadeja and Thakur are three all-rounders other than Ashwin, while Jasprit Bumrah will spearhead the pace attack, consisting of Mohammed Shami and Mohammed Siraj.

India will face England and the Netherlands in their two World Cup warm-up games and open their CWC campaign against Australia in Chennai on October 8.

