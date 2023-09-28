Australia name final 15 for World Cup 2023, injured Travis Head included, Ashton Agar dropped
Glenn Maxwell's four-wicket haul in the Rajkot ODI prompted Australia to stick with Adam Zampa as the lone spinner as Aussies overlooked young Tanveer Sangha.
Travis Head's inclusion surprises everyone as Australia name its final 15 for the World Cup 2023. Batter Marnus Labuschagne is also named in the team for the marquee event, while Australian selectors dropped injured Ashton Agar. Glenn Maxwell's four-wicket haul in the Rajkot ODI prompted Australia to stick with Adam Zampa as the lone spinner as Aussies overlooked young Tanveer Sangha.
Here's Australia's 15-man squad for the World Cup 2023 -
Pat Cummins (captain), Sean Abbott, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Adam Zampa
