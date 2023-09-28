India welcomes Pakistan Cricket Team with open arms, 'Babar, Shaheen' chants heard upon arrival - WATCH

Pakistan Cricket Team landed in India for the first time since 2016 on Wednesday night in Hyderabad for the upcoming World Cup 2023, starting October 5. The fans gathered in huge numbers at the airport to welcome the Men in Green, with them chanting Babar Azam and Shaheen Afridi's name throughout. The Pakistan Team was among the last to reach India for the marquee event.

Dressed in beige trousers, a white shirt and a green overcoat with Pakistan Cricket's logo, the former World Cup winners were escorted by heavy security, with hundreds of cricket fans watching from a distance.

In the video uploaded by Pakistan Cricket, the Hyderabad hotel staff welcomed the team with a warm reception at the gate, adorning them with scarves and applauding them on their way to their rooms.

Several Pakistan cricketers even posted on their social media handles, saying they appreciated the welcome they received in India, adding they are looking forward to playing in the country for the next one and a half months.

Amidst all the talks of visa delays, the Pakistan management and players seemed pleased with the welcome.

Per the latest updates on Pakistan Cricket's social media handles, players began outfield training on Thursday morning ahead of their first warm-up match against New Zealand on Friday. This match, however, is the only tie that will take place behind closed doors.

With two major festivals culminating on September 28, the local agencies informed BCCI about being unable to provide adequate security for this game.

The 1992 World Cup winners will face the Netherlands in their CWC opener on October 6 in Hyderabad before taking on Sri Lanka in their next tie four days later at the same venue. The marquee clash against the hosts India will take place on October 14 in Ahmedabad.

Meanwhile, ahead of flying to India for the World Cup, Pakistan Captain Babar Azam outlined the goals for the side, saying reaching the last four is not what they are aiming instead lifting the title is what they are eyeing.

"The top four is a small goal for us," Babar said at a pre-departure press conference.

"We want to come out as winners. We did not have enough time to put together a camp before the World Cup because we had been playing for too long continuously. Instead, we gave the players a break so they could come back refreshed and with the hunger to win. You play well when you have that hunger,” the skipper added.

