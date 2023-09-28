Hackers claiming to have Indian allegiances target Canadian military website

Amid the ongoing bitterness between India and Canada over claims made by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, hackers calling themselves the Indian Cyber Force have claimed to have targetted the Canadian Armed Forces' official website.

The group which does not have any formal links to New Delhi claimed on Telegram that it had taken down the www.forces.ca website. One of the messages shared showed a screenshot of an error page with the message "#f---Canada".

The cyberattack, according to experts, is believed to be a “distributed denial of service” (DDoS) assault aimed at sending a message to the Canadian government.

Notably, DDoS attacks are typically short-lived, lasting hours or days at most. Most hacking groups, masquerading as internet activists, use DDoS attacks as a method to draw attention to themselves rather than a serious effort to cause damage.

Daniel Le Bouthillier, head of media relations at the Department of National Defence told Canadian media that the 'Disruption' started around noon on Wednesday (Sep 27) before "it was rectified" later in the day.

Bouthillier didn't provide further details but added, “We have no indication of broader impacts to our systems."

The Canadian Forces – which represent all military operations for Canada, including the navy, special command groups, air, and space operations – are investigating the issue.

Notably, a week prior to the alleged hacking attempt, the group had posted a message, hinting at the cyber job.

“Get ready to feel the power of IndianCyberForce attacks will be launching on Canada cyber space… it’s for the mess your started," read the message.

Diplomatic tussle between Ottawa and New Delhi

The diplomatic tussle between India and Canada started after Trudeau addressed an emergency parliament session wherein he claimed his government had "credible allegations" that New Delhi's agents had undertaken the murder assignment of Khalistani leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

Nijjar was shot dead on June 18 by two unidentified men in the parking lot of Guru Nanak Gurdwara Sahib in Surrey, Canada. According to Indian security agencies, he was involved in the Khalistan separatist movement and had gained Canadian citizenship despite forging his identity.

Since then, the two countries have been going back and forth on the issue with New Delhi keeping Ottawa at arm's length and giving swift diplomatic checks, every once in a while.

(With inputs from agencies)