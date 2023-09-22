Gravitas: Another Khalistani Terrorist shot dead in Canada | Why is PM Trudeau mute now?

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 22, 2023, 12:25 AM IST
After Justin Trudeau linked the killing of Khalistani Terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in Canada to India, another Khalistani terrorist Sukhdool Singh was killed on Canadian soil amidst a fiery inter-gang rivalry. Two rival gangs have stepped up to claim responsibility for this audacious act, but Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has chosen silence at this crucial juncture. It raises questions about whether Trudeau has become a guardian of gangsters and highlights the concerning presence of Khalistani gangsters and their activities in Canada.

