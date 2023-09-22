Biden raised Canada's claims of Sikh separatist leader's death with Modi at G20: FT report

US President Joe Biden among other leaders expressed concerns to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi over Canada's claims that New Delhi was involved in the killing of separatist leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar, during the G20 Summit earlier this month, a Financial Times report has claimed.

Citing three people familiar with the discussions at the summit, the publication said several members of the Five Eyes - an intelligence-sharing alliance that includes the US the UK, Canada, Australia and New Zealand, raised the issue with PM Modi. The report added that Biden "felt it was important to raise the issue directly with his Indian counterpart".

"The leaders intervened at the G20 summit after Canada urged its allies to raise the case directly with Modi, said two people familiar with the situation, who added Ottawa asked them to mention the claims in private," the report claimed.

Up until the last update, neither did the White House confirm the veracity of the report, nor did New Delhi issue any statement that the matter was raised during the summit.

Experts say that even if Biden did raise the issue at G20, the fact that Washington has refrained from getting in on the controversy so far - suggests that Ottawa was left hanging.

Notably, a Washington Post report published earlier this week stated that Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau had asked his closest allies, including the US, to publicly condemn the Sikh separatist leader's killing, but the requests were turned down. The report did not mention the G20 summit and whether it was the place where Washington was made aware of the allegations.

Trudeau and G20

Interestingly, the G20 Summit in New Delhi was the place where Trudeau was extended a cold shoulder treatment by the Modi government. Owing to Trudeau's affinity towards the separatist movement brewing in Canada, the Modi government has maintained its distance from his liberal government for some years now.

Trudeau received meagre media coverage during the trip and only managed to hold a bilateral with his counterpart on the last day of the summit where he was given a dressing down. Afterwards, he remained stuck in the capital for 36 hours as his designated plane developed a technical fault.

What did Trudeau say?

Upon reaching Canada, Trudeau escalated the diplomatic standoff after he told an emergency parliament session that his government was probing "credible allegations" that New Delhi may have had a prominent role in the killing of Nijjar - a Canadian citizen, according to him.

"Canadian security agencies have been actively pursuing credible allegations of a potential link between agents of the Government of India and the killing of a Canadian citizen, Hardeep Singh Nijjar," said Trudeau in a statement to the House of Commons.

However, since then Trudeau has changed his tune and is now looking to pacify New Delhi after receiving no support from allies. The Canadian PM said Ottawa wants New Delhi to address the issue properly.

"Canada is not trying to provoke India by suggesting its agents were linked to the murder of a Sikh separatist leader but Ottawa wants New Delhi to address the issue properly," he said on Tuesday (September 19).

(With inputs from agencies)