Top 10 world news: Norway's 'bow and arrow' attack, chaos in Beirut, and more

Six people were killed and 30 were wounded in gunfire during a Beirut protest rally organised to demand dismissal of Beirut blast lead investigator. Norway's intelligence service PST said on Thursday that the bow-and-arrow attack that took place in Kongsberg area and took five lives at least seemed to be an "act of terror". Meanwhile, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has suspended flights to Kabul after what it termed as 'heavy handed' interference by Taliban authorities, including arbitrary rule changes and intimidation of staff.

Chaos at Beirut protest rally as gunfire erupts claiming lives

One man died of a gunshot to the head and a second of a shot to the chest, said Mariam Hassan of the Sahel Hospital in Beirut's mainly Shiite southern suburbs.

Norway bow-and-arrow attack an 'act of terror': Norwegian intelligence

Norway rarely witnesses such acts of violence. This is the worst death toll in any attack in Norway since 2011. The country rarely experiences such violence.

PIA suspends Afghan operations due to Taliban interference

Earlier, the Taliban warned PIA and Afghan carrier Kam Air that their Afghan operations risked being blocked unless they agreed to cut ticket prices.

Hindu temples, Durga puja pandals vandalised in Bangladesh, 4 killed

Bangladesh's government ordered a probe into the violence, saying in a statement that anyone involved would be punished and asking people to maintain order: "The government has urged everyone to keep religious harmony, peace and security".

'How's Biden doing? 'Do you miss me yet?': Trump pokes fun at US President

Former President Trump relished in President Biden's troubles, asking voters whether congested supply lines, increasing gas costs, and a humiliating withdrawal from Afghanistan made them miss him.

Turkey’s 24-year-old Rumeysa Gelgi titled as tallest woman living

Rumeysa was re-measured this year after she was first awarded the title for the tallest teenager living (female) back in 2014 when she was aged 18.

Kim Jong Un spotted smiling and clapping as soldiers lie on bed of nails

To impress their ruler, soldiers — some in their blue uniform and some topless — were seen trying to break their way through concrete bricks by breaking them with their heads. Some others hammered on their arm and hands.

UK: 18-year-old Afghan refugee stabbed to death in London

The 18-year-old boy, Hazrat Wali, had escaped to the UK from Afghanistan nearly two years ago to have an opportunity of living a better life.

California's Alisal fire continues to burn 14,500-acres

California firefighters scrambled overnight on Wednesday as the 14,500-acre blaze continues to burn in Santa Barbara County.

US coastline to be dotted with wind farms, says Biden administration

This project comes as a part of Biden’s plan to deploy 30 gigawatts of offshore wind energy by 2030. This will further help in generating enough electricity to power more than 10 million homes.