UK: 18-year-old Afghan refugee stabbed to death in London

An Afghan refugee teenager was stabbed to death on Tuesday evening in London in front of a group of school children.

The 18-year-old boy, Hazrat Wali, had escaped to the UK from Afghanistan nearly two years ago to have an opportunity of living a better life.

Wali had managed to make a life in the UK on his own as his family was still back in his home country, Afghanistan.

"He was a very good person. Very caring and loved everyone. He didn’t hold any hate towards anybody. He used to stand up for everyone. I wish I knew why someone would hurt him. He wasn’t the kind of guy to fight," said his friend Sahil Kochay.

As per reports by the eyewitnesses, a group of students were seen arguing with Wali on a footbridge. The noisy group, however, suddenly started dispersing quickly and chaotically.

Soon enough, a 13-year-old boy noticed Wali collapsing and told his parents.

The incident took place on Craneford Way, Twickenham, yards away from Richmond upon Thames College where Wali was a student.

Eyewitnesses have reported that when Wali was spotted collapsed on the field, a teacher, dressed in rugby kit, ran towards him and tried to save his life by giving him CPR.

"There was a teacher in a rugby kit, he was trying to save the boy. He was giving CPR. There were two girls next to him, they were crying. He was a real hero, it was a terrible scene. Five minutes before the incident a group of very noisy kids came along heading to the field. The next thing we knew, all hell let loose," an eye witness told a local media house, Evening Standard.

As of now, the motive behind this murder has not been identified. The local police department has launched an investigation and are interviewing everyone who was present on the field around the time of the murder.

"We are still working to establish the motive behind this tragic attack and are following a number of leads. Officers have recovered CCTV from the area and spoken to a number of witnesses who described seeing a fight in the moments before Hazrat was attacked. We know a lot of people were on the field at the time and I’d urge anyone who has not yet spoken to police to contact us immediately," DCI Vicky Tunstall said.