Kim Jong Un spotted smiling and clapping as soldiers lie on bed of nails

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un was out of the public’s eye for some time, but when he returned, he had a great spectacle ready for him.

Kim Jong Un attended a martial art show where he sat on the stage with several appointed authorities.

In the videos doing rounds on social media, a man can be seen lying down on the debris as a comrade puts a thick block on his chest to smash it with a sledgehammer.

This exhibition was put up for the occasion of the opening of a defence exhibition this week. This exhibition is showcasing the weapons of North Korea.

To impress their ruler, soldiers — some in their blue uniform and some topless — were seen trying to break their way through concrete bricks by breaking them with their heads. Some others hammered on their arm and hands.

A soldier also lay down on a bed of nails after which another man broke a block on his chest.

The whole show was enjoyed by the leader Kim Jong Un who was surrounded by his sister Kim Yo Jong and several other appointed authorities. Kim Jong Un was spotted smiling and clapping throughout the show.

"These soldiers, embraced and raised by our party, have demonstrated to the whole world the strength, bravery and morale of the Korean People’s Army," newsreader Ri Chun Hee – North Korea’s most famous presenter – said over the images. She also added that the strength of these participants was "bestowed upon them by our dear leader Kim Jong Un".

North Korea, as a whole, enjoys and has a great history of taekwondo in the country.