Gravitas: North Korean Soldiers with 'iron fists' showcase their might

Oct 13, 2021, 11:50 PM(IST) WION Video Team
North Korea seems to be building its own army of 'Avengers'. At a 'self-defence' exhibition, soldiers with 'iron fists' displayed their 'pain defying' skills. What was North Korea's intention behind this exhibition? Palki Sharma decodes.
