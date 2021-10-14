'How's Biden doing? 'Do you miss me yet?': Trump pokes fun at US President

Former President Trump relished in President Biden's troubles, asking voters whether congested supply lines, increasing gas costs, and a humiliating withdrawal from Afghanistan made them miss him.



"Covid is raging out of control, our supply chains are crashing with little product in our stores, we were humiliated in Afghanistan, our Border is a complete disaster, gas prices and inflation are zooming upward—how’s Biden doing? Do you miss me yet?" Trump said in a statement on Wednesday.

It was posted on Twitter by his spokesperson, Liz Harrington.

A new survey shows that 70 percent of Republicans want him to run for president in 2024, and that he has a commanding lead over his major GOP opponents.

Meanwhile, the Biden administration is having a difficult time on several fronts.

His legislative agenda is delayed as party officials attempt to mend internal squabbles over expenditure plans.

Officials at the White House are rushing to avert supply chain issues that they fear could result in more empty shelves and interruptions to holiday shopping.

Though the tone of the remark was similar to his trademark tweets, Trump was banned from Twitter in January – while still the president – after Twitter claimed his statements might be construed as encouraging violence in the aftermath of the disturbance at the US Capitol.

In a series of remarks subsequently, he has chastised Biden, whom he refuses to recognise as the actual president.

In the United States, annual inflation has reached 5.4 percent, the highest level since the 2008 financial crisis.

(With inputs from agencies)