56% in US feel cheating affected 2020 presidential election outcome, says poll

In a survey, a large number of likely voters believe cheating affected the US President Joe Biden’s win over former president Donald Trump in 2020.

Even more people feel that a key Democratic election reform scheme will hike the fraud. The survey has been done by Rasmussen Reports.

56% respondents felt 'It’s likely that cheating affected the outcome of the 2020 presidential election’ including 41%, who say it’s ‘very likely’, said the survey.

It is a significant rise from April, when 51% people had said, “Biden’s election was tainted by cheating.”

It comes as Trump has continued to raise election integrity charges. The Democrats have also been trying to force through liberal poll reforms and shut down GOP state voting reforms.

The new survey’s participants said that they are not very enthusiastic about efforts by Biden and Democrats to expand Covid-era voting by mail as they believe it will “lead to more cheating in elections.”

It seems to be a rejection of sorts of the features in House and Senate election reform bills supported by Biden.

The latest survey suggests that partisans remain divided on the issue.

(With inputs from agencies)