Top 10 world news: North Korea fires another missile, Ukraine war updates, and more

North Korea has fired a short-range ballistic missile into the sea, said the South Korean military on Thursday (March 9). In other news, as India prepares to hold the Shanghai cooperation organisation (SCO) Chief Justice meeting from 10-12 March, Pakistan is the only country to skip the meeting. Meanwhile, former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan along with at least three close aides was booked with charges of murder and terrorism on Thursday, a day after a member of Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party died amid the use of force by police to disperse a PTI rally in Lahore. Finally, we also bring you live updates from the Ukraine war.

Click on the news headline to read more:

The missile landed in the western waters of the Korean peninsula. According to South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff, the ballistic missile was fired from an area around the western coastal city of Nampo.

Early morning missile strikes were reported from Odesa on Thursday, with the region's energy infrastructure hit. The attacks also damaged residential buildings, Maxim Marchenko, head of the Odesa regional military administration, said. Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky told CNN in an interview that he won't meet Russian President Vladimir Putin till his forces leave Ukraine as he doesn't trust him.

The development occurred after the Lahore Police claimed that two deputy superintendents of police (DSPs), one station house officer (SHO) and eight constables were injured while maintaining the law and order at Imran Khan's rally on Thursday.

Addressing a Press Conference on Thursday, Imran Khan hailed the deceased PTI worker as a "special child" and a "passionate worker".

China now has an advanced fifth-generation fighter jet J-20 because it copied US military tech and could pose more challenges for the American military in future if necessary steps aren't taken to safeguard weapon information, US defence experts claimed.

The meeting comes given India is the chair of the grouping & as a protocol, extended invite to all the members of the grouping. The 20-year-old group has members from Russia, India, China, Pakistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan.

Indonesia is all set to move its capital from Jakarta to Borneo over environmental issues such as it being congested, sinking into seawater, and being prone to earthquakes.

Fourteen migrants from sub-Saharan Africa have drowned off the coast of Tunisia, the coastguard said on Thursday. The Tunisian authorities said that they discovered a sunken boat from which they rescued 54 people of various sub-Saharan African nationalities. The authorities recovered 14 dead bodies from the spot.

French labour union said on Thursday that they have cut the power to Paris 2024 Olympic building sites, news agency AFP reported. The development comes after the French senate on Thursday voted to raise the retirement age by two years to 64, in the face of strong opposition from labour unions.

