Indonesia all set to move its capital from Jakarta to Borneo, environmentalists raise concern

Indonesia is all set to move its capital from Jakarta to Borneo over environmental issues such as it being congested, sinking into seawater, and being prone to earthquakes.

Officials said the new metropolis city will be a "sustainable forest city," that puts the environment at the heart of the development and will be carbon neutral by 2045, Associated Press reported.

Indonesian President Joko Widodo envisions the construction of the new capital as a "nostrum for the problems in Jakarta, which will also allow the country to start fresh."

Why is Indonesia moving its capital?

Jakarta, home to 10 million people has been described as the world's most rapidly sinking city which is estimated to be completely submerged by 2050.

Officials claimed that the main reason behind moving the capital is uncontrolled groundwater extraction which has been exacerbated by the rising Java Sea due to climate change. Although it's just not water issues only, the air is also heavily polluted, and it floods regularly due to clogged roads, and the estimated congestion cost is around $4.5 billion a year.

This prompted the president to plan for a new capital, which he wants to establish as the city of 'Nusantara,' that will allow the construction of government buildings and housing from scratch.

Environmentalists, however, are not happy with the decision and have been raising their concerns as this plan will cause massive deforestation and will pose threat to the habitat of endangered species like orangutans.

An Indonesian nongovernmental organisation, Forest Watch Indonesia in 2022 in a report warned that most of the forested areas in the new capital are production forests, which means that they could be permitted for forestry and extractive activities which would cause deforestation.

According to AP, at least five villages with over 100 Balik people are relocating because of the construction.

Till now, no status regarding the protection of the remaining natural forests in the new capital has been mentioned.

(with inputs from agencies)

