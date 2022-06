Indonesia to start building new capital city worth $34 billion in August - see pics

Updated: Jun 23, 2022, 11:50 PM(IST)

With a $34 billion plan to build a city from scratch, President Joko Widodo is pushing ahead with the construction of government buildings and other infrastructure in Indonesia's new capital from August onwards.

The new capital

The new capital is said to be known by the name of Nusantara.

According to the Minister of Public Works, the government will start working on the development of basic infrastructures like water systems, sanitation and toll roads.

(Photograph:Reuters)