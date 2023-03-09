ugc_banner

France protests: Labour union says it has cut power to Paris Olympics sites

ParisEdited By: Mukul SharmaUpdated: Mar 09, 2023, 05:37 PM IST

Authorities try to disperse French labour unions' protestors blocking A9 highway at the last toll near the France-Spain border in Le Boulou on March 9, 2023, as part of protests against the government's proposed pensions reform. Photograph:(AFP)

France protests: The ongoing uproar against President Emmanuel Macron's pension reforms has hit country's preparations for upcoming Paris Olympics 2024. 

French labour union said on Thursday that they have cut the power to Paris 2024 Olympic building sites, news agency AFP reported. The development comes after the French senate on Thursday voted to raise the retirement age by two years to 64, in the face of strong opposition from labour unions.

The legislative body voted in favour of a decisive article to raise the age of retirement by 201 votes to 115.

This is a breaking story. More information will be added soon. 

