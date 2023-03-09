ugc_banner

Tunisia boat tragedy: 14 people from sub-Saharan Africa drown off the coast, 54 rescued

TunisEdited By: Mukul SharmaUpdated: Mar 09, 2023, 06:59 PM IST

Migrants from sub-Saharan Africa sit in a makeshift boat that was being used to clandestinely make its way towards the Italian coast, as they are found by Tunisian authorities on October 4, 2022 | Representative Photograph:(AFP)

Tunisia boat tragedy: The Coast Guard said that they rescued 54 people of various sub-Saharan African nationalities, and recovered 14 bodies off the coast of Tunisia.  

Fourteen migrants from sub-Saharan Africa have drowned off the coast of Tunisia, the coastguard said on Thursday. The Tunisian authorities said that they discovered a sunken boat from which they rescued 54 people of various sub-Saharan African nationalities. The authorities recovered 14 dead bodies from the spot. 

"Coast guard patrols last night intercepted a group whose boat had sunk, rescuing 54 people of various sub-Saharan African nationalities, and recovering 14 bodies," the authority said in a statement.

Last month, Tunis President Kais Saied ordered officials to take "urgent measures" to tackle irregular migration, claiming that "a criminal plot" was underway to change Tunisia's demography. He claimed that migrants were behind most crime in the North African country

Earlier on Thursday, the European Commissioner for Home Affairs Ylva Johansson called Tunisian president's statements on African migrants "worrying" but added the EU will continue to cooperate with this "key country" to prevent illegal immigration to Europe.

