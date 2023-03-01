Smugglers threw kids into sea to lighten boat, Italy boat tragedy gets murkier

As the toll from Italy's boat wreck keeps on climbing, a horrible facet of the tragedy. As per reports, suspected smugglers responsible for the "voyage of death" threw kids into the sea to lighten the boat's weight. These claims have been made by survivors of the tragedy that took place on Sunday. The incident, as per Afghanistan's Taliban-led foreign ministry, has claimed the lives of 80 of the 170 passengers. 14 of the victims are reportedly children. However, as per the local Italian provincial government, the toll stands at 65. The number is expected to rise. The boat smuggling migrants from Turkey to Italy as per Italian Police cost each passenger a hefty sum of €8,000 (£7,000).

Watch | Italy Boat Tragedy: 63 bodies found, 36 still missing

Police, as per Reuters, have arrested three smugglers - a Turkish national and two Pakistani nationals. Another Turkish suspect, as per an ITV report, is suspected to have died in the wreck.

Survivors claim that as the boat began to sink near the coastal town of Crotone, in Calabria, the smugglers began to throw migrants, including children, overboard into the sea to help lighten the vessel's weight.

Talking to Italy's La Stampa newspaper, one survivor said that the traffickers, "started to throw kids out, they grabbed them by the arm and threw them in the sea."

"According to initial investigations, they allegedly asked the migrants for about 8,000 euros ($8,485) each for the deadly journey," said the commander of a finance police team in the region of Calabria, Lieutenant Colonel Alberto Lippolis. "All three have been arrested," he added.

(With inputs from agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE