Italy migrant shipwreck death toll likely to be over 100, reports suggest

The migrant boat that sank off southern Italy on Sunday, might have led to the death of over a 100 migrants. The official death toll from the tragedy stands at 64, which includes 12 children, among whom was also a baby. The migrant boat broke apart just as it was trying to land near Crotone on Sunday. The body of a man was pulled out of the sea on Tuesday, raising the death toll to at least 64.

"We will carry on searching the surface of the sea until we are certain that we have found everyone," said Rocco Mortato, a member of the underwater diving team of the fire brigade.

The boat had set sail from port of Izmir in Turkey a few days back and was carrying people from Afghanistan, Pakistan, Somalia, Syria, Iraq and Iran, according to officials. Pakistani foreign ministry later said that 16 of its citizens were on board the boat and survived the disaster, while four more are missing. According to the coastguard, 80 people were found alive following the shipwreck.

The shipwreck once again brought to the fore the tragic situation of migrants who are crossing seas on ill-equipped boats. One of the survivors was arrested on migrant trafficking charges after he managed to escape the tragedy.

In Italy, the recently elected right-wing government has come up with tough new laws for migrant rescue charities, drawing criticism from several quarters. Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has written to European Union institutions to step up in an effort to stop migrant boat trips and prevent more deaths.

"The more people depart, the more risk dying," she told RAI public television. "The only way to tackle this issue seriously, with humanity, is to stop the departures."

Meanwhile, United Nations Secretary General António Guterres has called on countries to do more to help refugees and migrants. Guterres said that safer travel routes were needed to avoid such tragedies and rescue operations also need to be strengthened.

(With inputs from agencies)

