Tourists throng island as causeway surfaces in Italy’s Lake Garda due to winter drought

Tourists in large numbers, on bike or foot, streamed across a narrow path which connected the edge of Lake Garda to a small island, a clear example of northern Italy being hit by a winter drought.

The rocky white beaches of San Biagio island dotted with cypresses were accessible only by boat in the past. However, the lake’s historically low waters have brought out a sand and stone causeway, allowing tourists to flock to the site.

"It's a beautiful sight, but sad at the same time, because it's caused by drought. We hope it will be short-lived," said Alberto Pampuri, a tourist who cycled to the island along with his wife and two friends.

The "Floating Piers" installation which was created by artist Christo in 2016 was recalled by the unusual phenomenon when people place yellow floating footbridges across nearby Lake Iseo.

"But they were artificial bridges, whereas this is a natural work of art," Agata Carteri, a 48-year-old teacher, said. Warm temperatures, no spell of rain in six weeks and declining snow in the surrounding mountains have resulted in the decline in water levels of Garda, which is the largest lake in Italy, to its lowest level in winter in the span of 30 years.

Over the last few decades, the waterline has receded to 60-70cm, which is below the average. Five years ago, Matteo Fiori had waded his way to San Biagio island, which is also called the Island of Rabbits, while keeping his rucksack on his head to keep it dry.

"The water came up to my chest, it was an adventure," said the social worker, while surveying the newly-emerged causeway.

Mayor Flaviano Mattiotti said, “The island has become a popular out-of-season attraction. But if the level of the lake doesn't rise in the spring, we are ready to dredge the harbours to allow access for tourist boats, which would be a first."

"It's like walking on water," said another tourist, Afra Vorhauser, after walking to the uninhabited island through the causeway.

