Shot, snubbed, soon-to-be jailed? Ex-Pak PM Imran Khan says he will be arrested and 'sent to Balochistan'

Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan along with at least three close aides was booked with charges of murder and terrorism on Thursday, a day after a member of Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party died amid the use of force by police to disperse a PTI rally in Lahore.

The development occurred after the Lahore Police claimed that two deputy superintendents of police (DSPs), one station house officer (SHO) and eight constables were injured while maintaining the law and order at Imran Khan's rally on Thursday.

Addressing a Press Conference on Thursday, Imran Khan hailed the deceased PTI worker as a "special child" and a "passionate worker".

ALSO READ | Imran Khan calls off PTI rally after police crackdown kills one worker

"Imran Khan or not, my people, you have to continue fighting this war for true freedom," Khan said.

Taking on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s party Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz), Khan said: “Whenever PML(N) has faced defeat in Court, they have started attacking judges.”

“The plan is clear. To arrest Imran Khan and send him to Balochistan, impose fascism on the party and impose a controlled election,” he added, referring to the province of Balochistan where Pakistani intelligence agencies are known to be operating torture centres to curb the calls of separation.

Imran Khan charged: What exactly is he accused of?

Imran Khan and other PTI leaders, including Fawad Chaudhry, Farukh Habib and Hassan Niazi have been accused of "threatening national security agencies" and "destroying the government and its institutions brick by brick."

The PTI said that the deceased worker Ali Bilal died of police torture, a claim the authorities dispute.

ALSO WATCH | WION Fineprint: Imran Khan calls for mass arrest movement, says 'get ready for Jail Bharo movement'

However, a number of videos posted on social media by various PTI functionaries, including Imran Khan, show that the deceased PTI worker was alive when he was taken to the police station from the spot of the rally.

"So he was killed while in police custody, such is the murderous bent of the present regime and Punjab police," Imran Khan wrote on Twitter earlier.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE