Imran Khan calls off PTI rally after police crackdown kills one worker

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan has called back his party supporters and urged them to stop the rally after the police launched a crackdown in the eastern city of Lahore.

“You all should stop this protest because I fear the government will take this as an excuse to stop the elections from going ahead,” said Khan, before adding, “They are trying to create a law and order situation and that is why I am asking my supporters that we must stop the today. We are calling it off."

According to local media reports, one PTI worker was killed after police launched a crackdown, following the violation of Section 144 by Khan's supporters. Water cannons and tear gas canisters were fired as the police arrested more than 40 PTI workers for defying the public gathering ban.

Khan slammed the police officials saying that no country uses water canons to silence women on International woman's day, but the current government in power did it.

The Imran Khan-led PTI election rally was scheduled to begin at Zaman Park and end at Data Darbar after moving through numerous locations such as Mall Road Underpass, PMG Chowk, Government College, and Central Model School.

Imran Khan has been one of the most vocal opposition voices in the country at the moment. Ever since losing his PM chair to Shehbaz Sharif last year, he has opened a front against not only the government but also the military institutions.

However, the Sharif administration, in recent weeks has tightened the noose around Khan and his rebellion. Earlier this week, media regulator Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) banned television channels from carrying any snippets of Khan's speeches.

The agency cited the airing of 'baseless allegations' and 'hateful, slanderous' statements by Khan against the state violated Article 19 of the constitution. Consequently, ARY News, a private news channel had its license suspended for airing Khan's speech.

(With inputs from agencies)