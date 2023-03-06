News channel suspended for airing Imran Khan's speech in Pakistan

Pakistan's media regulator on Sunday suspended the license of private news channel ARY News for airing clips of the speech of former prime minister Imran Khan. The Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) cited the airing of 'baseless allegations' and 'hateful, slanderous' statements against the state, which violates Article 19 of the constitution as the reason for the suspension.

"Foregoing in view, the competent authority i.e. the Pemra chairman in the exercise of powers vested in Section 30(3) of the PEMRA Ordinance 2002 as amended by Pemra (Amendment) Act 2007, hereby suspends broadcast satellite TV channel licence conferred to M/s ARY Communications Ltd. (ARY News) with immediate effect, till further orders," read the notice.

Notably, the regulator has banned television channels from carrying any snippets of Khan's speeches. The decision was passed late on Sunday and two hours later, ARY News was suspended.

“The PEMRA statement came after 8pm and almost all the channels ran clippings of Imran Khan’s speech in their 9pm bulletins. However, the regulatory authority suspended only our licence,” an ARY News official was quoted as saying by Al Jazeera.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan had given a fiery speech in the eastern city of Lahore which was carried by the television channel. In the speech, Khan targetted General Qamar Javed Bajwa and alleged that the former army chief was behind his removal from power last year.

Incidentally, this is not the second time that ARY News and its license has been revoked by the regulator.

Imran Khan has been one of the most vocal opposition voices in the country at the moment. Ever since losing his PM chair to Shehbaz Sharif last year, he has opened a front against not only the government but also the military institutions.

Pakistan is one of the worst countries when it comes to press freedom. According to a report published by Reporters Without Borders (RSF) - a Paris-based media watchdog, Pakistan ranked 157 on the World Press Freedom Index list out of 180 countries.

(With inputs from agencies)