Islamabad court rejects Pak ex-PM Imran Khan's plea to suspend arrest warrant in Toshakhana case

A court in the capital Islamabad city has rejected a plea filed by former prime minister Imran Khan seeking suspension of a non-bailable warrant (NBW) issued against him in the Toshakhana (gift depository) case.

Additional Session judge Zafar Iqbal announced the verdict on Monday asking Khan’s lawyers to approach the high court, Geo News reported.

On Sunday, an NBW was issued against the former premier after he allegedly failed to appear in the court, which was hearing the case.

On Monday, Khan’s representatives argued that his client has always followed court orders, adding that the police could not arrest the 70-year-old leader if he was willing to appear before the court on March 7.

At this, the judge responded that he could have approached the Islamabad High Court to suspend the warrant.

But Khan’s lawyers asked the sessions court to suspend the warrant adding that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party chief was at his Zaman Park residence in Lahore.

“Imran Khan wants to know a way he can appear in court,” Bukhari said during the hearing.

The judge, remarking that the PTI chief’s lawyer had informed him that their client would not appear in court, reserved the verdict on the petition.

There was huge drama outside Khan's residence as party leaders and workers gathered outside in huge numbers and raised slogans in their leader's support and criticising the Shehbaz Sharif government. The PTI party workers surrounded the residence to prevent the arrest.

Imran Khan has skipped hearings in the Toshakhana case thrice till now in which he was to be indicted for allegedly concealing details of the gifts he retained from the repository where presents given to government officials are deposited, said a Dawn report.

(With inputs from agencies)