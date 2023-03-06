Imran Khan's wife's friend's wealth increased fourfold during his administration: Report

The fortune of Farhat Shahzadi, a close friend of the wife of former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, increased drastically (almost four times) while he was in office, as reported by The News International.

While Imran Khan urged Pakistanis living abroad to invest in the nation, Farhat Shahzadi and her family were busy growing their enterprises in other countries and setting up firms in the United Kingdom, as per ANI reports.

During the tenure of Imran Khan's administration, the family of Farhat Shahzadi formed or purchased four firms in the UK whose stated fields of operation are SIC or real estate.

Between 2019 and 2021, Farhat Shahzadi and her husband registered or purchased one company, while Farhat's sister did the same with three others.

Musarat Khan, the sister of Farhat Shahzadi, now owns or has previously owned a number of businesses in the UK.

Farhat Shahzadi, also known as Farah Khan or Farah Gogi, and her husband Ahsan Iqbal Jamil have been the subject of significant corruption charges and are presently residing overseas.

According to The News International, Imran Khan, however, has described these accusations as political victimisation on the part of the current administration.

Imran Khan, the leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), has defended Farhat Shahzadi at a news conference. The government intends to extradite them back to Pakistan via Interpol after the FIA filed a case against her in accordance with the Anti-Money Laundering Act.

Farah Khan's fortune rose exponentially during Imran Khan's leadership. During 2018, her stated wealth climbed by more than four times. On May 14, 2020, Farah Khan, her husband Ahsan Iqbal Jamil, and three other partners purchased the British firm Goldstar Euro Ltd, According to The News International.

Before Imran Khan took office, a news source said that Farah Khan's stated assets were valued at PKR 231,635,297 in 2017. Farah's stated assets, however, rose to PKR 971 million in 2021 during the first three years of Imran Khan's administration.

The 2019 Tax Amnesty Program was used by Farah Khan and her husband as part of Imran Khan's administration to whiten their black money. According to a news report, the couple disclosed PKR 328.7 million and PKR 20 million under the Tax Amnesty Program 2019.

(With inputs from agencies)