GOP presidential hopeful Vivek Ramaswamy vows to ban US companies doing business with China

Indian-American tech sector entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy, who announced his 2024 US presidential bid last week, said that if he gets elected he would ban all those US companies that are doing business with China.

"I think it is important, to be honest. If we want to declare independence from China, that means we got to be willing to ban most US businesses from doing business in China until the CCP (Chinese Communist Party) falls or until the CCP radically reforms itself. Because there is no easy way out other than taking that band-aid and ripping it right off," he said during his address to the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC).

CPAC is one of the most significant annual events for GOP leaders to lay the preliminary groundwork for potential presidential campaigns.

In addition, the 37-year-old Ramaswamy has floated ideas including dissolving the FBI and the US Department of Education.

"I have already said last week, the first agency we will shut down and need to shut down in the United States is the US Department of Education. It has no reason to exist. Never should have existed."

"And today, I am ready to announce the second government agency that I will shut down in this country we should have done this at least 60 years ago. It has hurt Republicans and Democrats alike. We are going to get it done as finally, it is time to shut down the FBI in America and create something new to take its place because we are done with the J Edgar Hoover legacy to let this be a self-governing nation again," he said.

The event was closed Saturday with Former US President Donald Trump's address to fellow Republicans. He spoke for over 90 minutes at Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center in Maryland following remarks from former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley and businessman Vivek Ramaswamy on Friday.

Trump raised questions on a few of US President Joe Biden's initiatives. He vowed to put a stop to the Ukrainian War and reduce US funding to other countries if he gets elected.

Some of Trump's alleged primary rivals reportedly turned down invites to the gathering, most notably Florida Governor Ron DeSantis. DeSantis, a former CPAC speaker, is regarded as Trump's greatest danger if he enters the race.

