WATCH | Pakistan imposes Section 144 ahead of PTI rally, clashes break out between party workers and police

The Punjab Home Department imposed Section 144, which forbids public demonstrations, ahead of Wednesday's PTI election rally and Aurat March. Several PTI workers have also been detained in the Zaman Park neighbourhood for breaking Section 144, according to a Geo News report.

In a notification, the Home Department said “it has been observed that number of rallies and protests are held therein on daily basis at different places of District Lahore, which not only pose serious security threats but also disrupt traffic and cause inconvenience to public at large.”

Disclaimer: WION cannot independently verify the authenticity of all statements, photos, and videos on social media.

The vehicle participated in Tehreek-e-Insaf's election rally were vandalised by Lahore Police.

Several Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers have been arrested from the Zaman Park area for violating Section 144 in the provincial capital, police said

“Hence, in the context of the prevailing overall security situation in the wake of the recent wave of terrorism and latest threat alerts, it has been necessary to impose Section 144 of Cr.P.C, 1898 on holding of all kinds of assemblies, gatherings, sits-in, rallies, processions, demonstrations, jalsas, dharnas, protests and such like other activities across the district Lahore to avert any untoward incident,” the notification added issued by Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Shakeel Ahmed.

The arrest being done by Pakistan police during Tehreek-e-Insaf's election rally.



Taking to Twitter, PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry stated that the ban on political gatherings in Punjab is the new weapon of the fascist government.

“The imperialist forces have always been afraid of the people. The people of Pakistan have always fought for their rights,” he said.

Rally in Lahore about to start! Mehr Sharafat Ali leads a huge qafla!

PTI leader Hammad Azhar told the media that even if the police use violence, party members will continue to operate within their legal and constitutional bounds.

“Our legal team is searching for a way out of this order and Imran will make an announcement shortly,” he said.

“Arrests before elections cannot stop the movement. They are afraid of Imran Khan,” he added.

Authorities pressure spraying toxic irritant laced water via cannons. It is directed at / targeting ground participants in Lahore rally including women. Shelling active also. Happening right now. All images from the scene.

*#Fascist_PDM* pic.twitter.com/OUrYvhwmv0 — PTI Organization of International Chapters (@PTIOIC) March 8, 2023 ×

The Imran Khan-led PTI election rally was scheduled to begin at Zaman Park and end at Data Darbar after moving through the following locations: Mall Road Underpass, FC College Underpass, Ichhra, Ferozepur Road close to Muslim Town Morr, Samnabad, LOS Chowk, Lytton Road, MAO College, PMG Chowk, Government College, and Central Model School.

