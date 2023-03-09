India to host SCO Chief Justice meet from 10-11 March; Pakistan only virtual attendee

India will be holding two Shanghai cooperation organisation (SCO) Chief Justice meetings from 10-11 March in New Delhi. The meeting comes given India is the chair of the grouping and as a protocol extended an invitation to all the members of the group. The 20-year-old group has members from Russia, India, China, Pakistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan.

Representatives from all countries including Russia, Kazakhstan, and Kyrgyzstan are gathering for in-person meetings barring Pakistan. Pakistan's Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial will be the only one to attend the meeting virtually, making Pakistan the only country not represented in person. The Russian Chief Justice Vyacheslav Mikhailovich Lebedev, Kazakhstan's Chairman of the Supreme Court Aslambek Mergaliyev, and Kyrgyzstan's top Judge Zamirbek Bazarbekov will all be present in person. Iran, the latest member to join the grouping will also be present at the meeting. Iran will be represented by Dr Mohammad Mossadegh Kahnamoui, first deputy of the head of the judiciary.

The meeting will hold discussions and deliberations on important legal matters. India, as the current chair of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), is also preparing to host its first ministerial meeting. The Energy Ministers will meet on March 14th, marking the beginning of a series of meetings leading up to the SCO summit, which will be held under India's presidency.

Along with the Energy Ministers' meeting, India will be holding meetings for the Defence, National Security Advisor (NSA), Interior, and Environment Ministers. Transport and Culture Ministerial meetings will be held in April, followed by a Defence Ministerial meeting, and a Foreign Ministerial meeting in May, which will take place in Goa. Finally, the SCO summit is scheduled for June 25th in Delhi.

The SCO, which spans over 60 per cent of the Eurasian landmass and is home to 40 per cent of the world's population, significantly impacts the global economy, accounting for 30 per cent of the global GDP. Furthermore, Iran's recent entry into the organization means that it will participate in its meetings as a full member for the first time this year, under the Indian presidency.