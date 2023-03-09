Ukraine war LIVE | Kyiv reports explosions as Odesa, Kharkiv in the dark following Thursday strikes
Early morning missile strikes were reported from Odesa on Thursday, with the region's energy infrastructure hit. The attacks also damaged residential buildings, Maxim Marchenko, head of the Odesa regional military administration, said. Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky told CNN in an interview that he won't meet Russian President Vladimir Putin till his forces leave Ukraine as he doesn't trust him.
Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant was left without electricity supply following a Russian strike on Thursday. The plant is currently running on diesel generators, the country's nuclear energy operator said on Thursday.
"The last line of communication between the occupied Zaporizhzhia NPP and the Ukrainian power system was cut off as a result of rocket attacks," Energoatom said in a statement.
Another explosion has reportedly hit Kyiv. The mayor of the city has said a second explosion was heard in the city and two people have been injured in the latest attacks.
Explosions were reported from Ukrainian capital Kyiv on Thursday. Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported the explosions amid a wave of strikes across different parts of the country.
"Explosions in the Holosiivskyi district of the capital. All services are heading to the spot," Klitschko said on social media, referring to a southern area of the city.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, in an interview to CNN, has said that he doesn't plan to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin since he doesn't trust him.
“We don't have any circumstances to talk to the Russian Federation president because he doesn't hold his word,” Zelensky said.
“We don't have any confidence in him."
Thursday morning missiles strikes have left much of Odesa and Kharkiv without power. Residential building were also hit, a top official said.