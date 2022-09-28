Top 10 world news: Russia denies role in Nord Stream leak, Hurricane Ian, and more

Following reports of gas leak in Nord Stream 1 and 2, the major pipelines that transport natural gas from western Siberia in Russia to Europe, Ukraine had alleged that the malfunction was deliberate and actually "terrorist attack" by Moscow. Now Russia, has denied the allegation, branding them "absurd and stupid".

Meanwhile, four areas of Ukraine have apparently voted overwhelmingly in favour of joining Russia. West however says that these referendums were coercive exercises designed to give Moscow a pretext to annex about 15 per cent of Ukrainian land.

In other news, scientists are touting Venus as the next big destination for space exploration. All this and more in tonight's newsletter.

Click on the headlines to read more:

'Stupid and absurd' to accuse Russia of Nord Stream leaks: Kremlin

The European Union has claimed that gas leaks on the Nord Stream pipes to Europe were a "deliberate act," while the Kremlin called this claim "stupid and absurd."

Russia-installed administrators in occupied regions ask Putin to hastily incorporate them

Following hurriedly organised referendums that Ukraine and the West blasted as fraudulent, the Russian-installed administrators of Ukraine's Luhansk and Kherson regions have formally petitioned President Vladimir Putin to merge them into Russia.

Taliban and Russia sign a trading agreement for wheat and oil: Report

As per Reuters, Afghanistan rulers the Taliban have signed a provisional deal for gas and wheat with Russia. Reportedly Moscow had offered Afghanistan a discount on the average global commodity prices.

Hurricane Ian, just shy of 'most dangerous' Category 5 status, nears landfall in Florida

Hurricane Ian, which gained the extremely dangerous Category 4 status, is nearing landfall along southwest Florida, with the top winds attaining the speed of 155 mph, just shy of the 'most dangerous' Category 5 status.

From NDA to PVSM: Anil Chauhan's journey to becoming CDS of India

The next Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) will be Lt. Gen. Anil Chauhan (Retired) PVSM, UYSM, AVSM, SM, VSM, who will also serve as Secretary to the Government of India, Department of Military Affairs, starting on the day he assumes responsibility and continuing until further orders.

EU serenades Taiwanese chip companies to drop anchor in the continent

A couple of weeks after Taiwanese major Foxconn announced it will be building a semiconductor plant in India, the European Union (EU) has swung into action to persuade other Taiwanese companies to do the same in the continent.

Musk wants back his freedom to tweet anything, seeks to end SEC consent decree

Elon Musk is battling for his free speech. Reportedly, the Tesla founder through his attorneys on Tuesday filed a brief to end a consent decree with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) which requires him to seek the approval of a Tesla lawyer before tweeting posts that might contain material information about the company.

$23 mn fine imposed on tech giant Oracle for bribing officials in Turkey, UAE and India

Tech giant Oracle has been fined $23 million by the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) for breaking the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act (FCPA). The punishment was issued for funnelling money to corrupt officials in Turkey, the United Arab Emirates, and India.

'Men are from Mars, women are from Venus', which planet should humans visit first?

While Mars is the intended target for humanity's first crewed mission to another planet, a group of experts is now advocating for Earth's sister planet Venus to get that accolade. However, the planet is hot enough to melt lead, is home to clouds of sulphuric acid a chemical capable of causing severe skin burns, and has a crushing atmospheric pressure. Why then, do these experts want to forego Mars and visit Venus? Read to find out.

Swiss glaciers' melting rate peaks to worst in century, lose over 6% volume in 2022

Swiss glaciers have lost more than six per cent of their total volume this year, recording its worst melting rate since record keeping began over a century ago, the Swiss Academy of Sciences said in their report.