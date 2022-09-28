From NDA to PVSM: Anil Chauhan's journey to becoming CDS of India

The next Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) will be Lt. Gen. Anil Chauhan (Retired) PVSM, UYSM, AVSM, SM, VSM, who will also serve as Secretary to the Government of India, Department of Military Affairs, starting on the day he assumes responsibility and continuing until further orders.

Lt Gen Anil Chauhan has approximately 40 years of experience and held a number of commands, staff, and instrumental positions. He also had a wealth of knowledge on counter-insurgency operations in Jammu & Kashmir and North-East India.

Lt Gen Anil Chauhan, who was born on May 18th, 1961, joined the 11 Gorkha Rifles of the Indian Army in 1981. He graduated from both the Indian Military Academy in Dehradun and the National Defense Academy in Khadakwasla.

The leader, who had the rank of Major General, oversaw an Infantry Division in Northern Command's crucial Baramula area. He later oversaw a corps in the North East while serving as a lieutenant general. From September 2019 until his retirement from the military in May 2021, he served as the General Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Eastern Command.

The officer held significant staff positions, including the position of Director General of Military Operations, in addition to these leadership postings. The officer had previously participated in a United Nations mission to Angola.

On May 31, 2021, the officer retired from the Indian Army. He kept making contributions to strategic and national security issues even after leaving the Army.

Lt. General Anil Chauhan (Retired) received the Param Vishisht Seva Medal, Uttam Yudh Seva Medal, Ati Vishisht Seva Medal, Sena Medal, and Vishisht Seva Medal for his honourable and outstanding service in the Army.

