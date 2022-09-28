Taliban and Russia sign a trading agreement for wheat and oil: Report

As per a Reuters report, Afghanistan rulers the Taliban have signed a provisional deal for gas and wheat with Russia.

It quotes Acting Afghan Commerce and Industry Minister Haji Nooruddin Azizi as saying that ministry was trying to diversify the nation's trading partners, and that Moscow had offered Afghanistan a discount on the average global commodity prices.

This deal is the first significant foreign economic agreement known to have been reached by the Taliban and it may help lessen the Islamist movement's exclusion from the world banking system.

According to Azizi, the agreement calls for Russia to annually supply two million tonnes of wheat, 500,000 tonnes of LPG, one million tonnes of LPG, and one million tonnes each of gasoline and diesel.

The minister also disclosed that the agreement is set to run for an unspecified length of time, after which both sides if content with the arrangement will sign a longer-term deal.

He claimed that while Afghanistan had significant trading links with Pakistan and also received some gas and oil from Turkmenistan and Iran, it wished to diversify.

It is expected that the United States, which is currently experiencing shaky relations with Russia will be keeping an eye on the trade deal.

More than one year has elapsed since Afghanistan's erstwhile rulers once again took over the country. However, at this time, no nation has formally recognised the Taliban. Even though Russia doesn't formally recognise the group, its embassy is one of the few that is still operational in the Afghan capital.

(With inputs from agencies)

