UN: World is 'running out of patience' with Taliban

A United Nations envoy told Security Council on Tuesday (September 28) that world was losing patience with the Taliban regime in Afghanistan since the Islamic regime didn't show sign of allowing girls' education.

Markus Potzel, the United Nations deputy representative in Afghanistan, told the council that while there have been some positive developments since the Taliban took power last year, "they have been too few and too slow and are outweighed by the negatives."

"I am afraid that patience is running out by many in the international community regarding a strategy of engagement with Afghanistan's Taliban," he said.

Potzel spoke as UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres noted that the Taliban have been "ambiguous as to the extent to which they would wish to engage externally, absent formal recognition and predicated on being in accordance with their interpretation of the sharia."

Guterres, in his quarterly report released on Tuesday said that killing of Al-Qaeda's Ayman al-Zawahir by US drone strike in Kabul "brought to the fore the continuing ties between the terrorist group and the Taliban, which would be contrary to the latter's counterterrorism commitments."

The report also denounced the "severe restrictions" still imposed on the rights of women and girls, including the ban on secondary education.

(With inputs from agencies)

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE