'Stupid and absurd' to accuse Russia of Nord Stream leaks: Kremlin

The EU has claimed that gas leaks on the Nord Stream pipes to Europe were a "deliberate act," while the Kremlin called this claim "stupid and absurd."

After Ukraine claimed that the disclosures were a "terrorist attack" by Moscow, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters that it was both predictable and irresponsible to give life to these kinds of scenarios.

The leaks, according to Peskov, are "quite problematic" for Moscow.

"Both branches were filled with gas, ready for pumping, and this gas is very expensive. Now, this gas is disappearing into the air," Peskov said.

In addition, he urged everyone to wait for the results of the probe before making any statements.

"This is a situation that requires dialogue, prompt interaction on the part of all sides to find what happened. So far we see an absolute lack of such dialogue," Peskov said.

On Monday, the Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines in the Baltic Sea had three unexplained gas leaks that were preceded by two explosions.

In recent months, the pipelines have been at the centre of geopolitical unrest as a result of Russia's suspected retaliation against Western sanctions following its military intervention in Ukraine. Russia curtailed gas shipments to Europe.

Nord Stream 2 was designed to run parallel to Nord Stream 1 and increase Germany's ability to import Russian gas.

However, Berlin halted the recently finished Nord Stream 2 just before Moscow pushed soldiers into Ukraine.

(with inputs from agencies)