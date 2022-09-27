In pics: Russian call for mobilisation sparks mass exodus

Updated: Sep 27, 2022, 05:14 PM(IST)

Following Russian President Vladimir Putin's order to mobilise hundreds of thousands of reservists for the conflict in Ukraine, Russian men are fleeing into neighbouring Georgia to avoid being called up to fight in a war they do not support. 

Georgia border

A man carries a bag on his head as travellers from Russia cross the border to Georgia at the Zemo Larsi/Verkhny Lars station, Georgia on September 26, 2022.

(Photograph:Reuters)

Goodbye

A woman reacts as she says goodbye to a reservist drafted during partial mobilization, before his departure for a military base, in the city of Bataysk, in the Rostov region, Russia on September 26, 2022.

(Photograph:Reuters)

Service for reservists

An Orthodox priest conducts a service for reservists drafted during partial mobilization, before their departure for military bases, in the city of Bataysk in the Rostov region, Russia September 26, 2022.

(Photograph:Reuters)

Farewell

People bid farewell to reservists drafted during the partial mobilization outside a recruitment office in the Siberian town of Tara in the Omsk region, Russia September 26, 2022. 

(Photograph:Reuters)

Seeking asylum

Ivan, 23, of Russia waits in a queue to have his passport checked at the Vaalimaa border check point in Virolahti, Finland, on September 25, 2022. 

(Photograph:Reuters)

Long queues

Drone footage shows long queues of vehicles on the way to exit Russia on its border with Georgia, in Verkhny Lars, Russia, September 26, 2022, in this still image obtained from a video.

(Photograph:Reuters)

Omsk region

People bid farewell to reservists drafted during the partial mobilisation in the Siberian settlement of Bolsherechye in the Omsk region, Russia September 25, 2022.

(Photograph:Reuters)

Outside a recruitment office

Reservists drafted during the partial mobilisation line up outside a recruitment office in the Siberian town of Tara in the Omsk region, Russia September 26, 2022.

(Photograph:Reuters)

