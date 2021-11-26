Top 10 world news: New virus variant detected in Europe, China conducts 'combat readiness patrol' and more

Belgium became the first country in Europe to report the new case as global authorities reacted with alarm to a new coronavirus (COVID-19) variant detected in South Africa. US lawmakers had arrived in Taiwan on Thursday for the second time this month angering China.

The new variant has a designation of B.1.1.529. It is still being ascertained whether it should be called a 'variant of concern' but high number of spike protein mutations has brought it on the radar of experts. It is likely that WHO will name it 'Nu variant'.

After South Africa announced it had detected the new virus variant B.1.1.529, Belgium became the first country in Europe to report the new case. Belgium's health minister Frank Vandenbroucke reported the new case even as several countries in Europe have been battling the fourth wave.

Israeli health ministry on Friday reported first case of the new Covid-19 variant. The new Covid variant has been designated B.1.1.529 and is being referred to as variant Nu. The variant was first detected in South Africa and other countries.

Even as several countries and the WHO is on their toes over the emergence of a new coronavirus variant, Australia on Friday said it has no plans to restrict flights from South Africa, from where the new strain has surfaced. Australia’s health minister Greg Hunt said the officials were assessing the threat posed by the strain and would not introduce restrictions on arrivals from southern Africa yet.

China slammed the US directing it "not to play the Taiwan card" as another US delegation visited Taipei. US lawmakers had arrived in Taiwan on Thursday for the second time this month angering China.

The Chinese foreign ministry said the move "seriously violated the One-China principle" and it sent a "wrong signal to support the separatist forces for Taiwan independence."

Six COVID-19 cases were reported from three cities in China in a day, triggering fresh concerns of another coronavirus outbreak.The new cases have caused alarm as China’s strict zero-Covid policy had so far kept the highly-mutating virus at bay for a brief period of time.

The head of EMP Task Force has warned that the United States’ electric grid and other key infrastructure are vulnerable to electromagnetic pulse (EMP) attacks from countries like China and Russia and called for renewed efforts to upgrade the country’s defences to avoid a doomsday scenario.

For the first time ever, Pakistan's total debt and liabilities crossed 50.5 trillion Pakistani rupees (PKR) - approximately $283 billion. It is an addition of PKR 20.7 trillion under the current government alone, Pakistan-based newspaper Express Tribune reported citing SBP data.

A Hong Kong restaurant group is splurging around US $650,000 to let their staff of 250 people fly off to their homes so that they can spend time with their families. The restaurant has employees from various parts of the world, including India, Nepal, England and Italy, reports CNN.

India's aviation ministry informed on Friday that scheduled international flight operations will resume from December 15 after it was suspended in March 2020 amid the coronavirus pandemic. India has been operating special flights under the "air bubble" agreement with several countries.