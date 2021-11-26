First case of new Covid variant reported in Israel

Israeli health ministry on Friday reported first case of the new Covid-19 variant. The new Covid variant has been designated B.1.1.529 and is being referred to as variant Nu. The variant was first detected in South Africa and other countries.

The strain was discovered in a genomic sequencing test that took an Israeli who returned from Malawi, the Ministry said.

There is also a suspicion of more cases of infection with the strain, of two Israelis who also returned from abroad, it added.

The Ministry said it waits for the results of their sequencing tests, and until then, the two are staying in quarantine.

The ministry said that the three Israelis have been vaccinated against coronavirus in the past.

It said the epidemiologic investigation is underway to detect more cases of the new strain, Xinhua news agency reported.

Israel has imposed travel ban on almost all African countries barring a few in north Africa.

(With inputs from agencies)