China conducts 'combat readiness patrol' as US lawmakers visit Taiwan

China slammed the US directing it "not to play the Taiwan card" as another US delegation visited Taipei.

US lawmakers had arrived in Taiwan on Thursday for the second time this month angering China.

The Chinese foreign ministry said the move "seriously violated the One-China principle" and it sent a "wrong signal to support the separatist forces for Taiwan independence."

China considers Taiwan a breakaway province which it has threatened to take by force if necessary. Tensions between the two countries reached a new high as Chinese jets repeatedly entered Taiwan's air defence zone last month as Taipei scrambled its fighters to thwart the Chinese threat.

Republican Congresswoman Elissa Slotkin in a Twitter message said: "When news of our trip broke yesterday, my office received a blunt message from the Chinese embassy, telling me to call off the trip."

I’m midway through my visit to Taiwan & this much is clear: this place is on the rise. The fortitude & determination of the people, led by their dynamic (frankly, kick-ass) President, is downright inspiring — and I don’t inspire easily. Democratic values still & always matter. https://t.co/PsM73nLTEI — Rep. Elissa Slotkin (@RepSlotkin) November 26, 2021 ×

After arriving in Taiwan Slotkin hailed Taiwan and said, "this place is on the rise. The fortitude & determination of the people, led by their dynamic (frankly, kick-ass) President, is downright inspiring."

However, China accused the United States of playing the "Taiwan card", while asserting that "it will definitely not win". "It will definitely 'hit the south wall' and suffer the consequences," it added.

Amid the visit, China said its eastern theatre command had carried out "organised Naval and Air Forces to continue combat readiness police patrols in direction of the Taiwan Strait".

"The relevant actions are necessary to deal with the current situation in the Taiwan Strait. Taiwan is part of China's territory, and defending national sovereignty and territorial integrity is our military's sacred mission," the PLA said.

(With inputs from Agencies)