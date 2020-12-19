Top 10 world news: New COVID-19 strain, Sydney lockdown, and more

In an alarming development, a new strain of coronavirus has been found to be spreading more quickly. Efforts are on in the UK to determine if this means there will be a higher mortality rate. Meanwhile, US authorities are scampering to investigate the cyber attack. Parts of Sydney went in lockdown on Saturday to contain spread of coronavirus cases. Pfizer's COVID vaccine has got a go-ahead in Switzerland. Read this and more in the top 10 world news

A new coronavirus strain is spreading more quickly





Prime Minister Boris Johnson was already in a huddle with his senior ministers to discuss what urgent actions could be taken

Russia link? As Trump remains mum on cyber attack, US authorities scamper to investigate



Reports say the hackers targeted groups in Britain, a US internet provider and a county government in Arizona.

Australia battles virus as lockdown in Sydney torments residents ahead of Christmas



The cluster of cases on Sydney's northern beaches grew to 38

Pfizer COVID vaccine gets go-ahead in Switzerland





Population of Switzerland is 8.6 million. It has secured around 15.8 million COVID-19 vaccine doses by striking deals with thre manufacturers

Turkey: Fire in hospital kills 9 coronavirus patient





Turkey has recorded more than 1.9 million cases of Covid-19 and more than 17,600 deaths since the pandemic began a year ago

Ahead of Brexit, UK lorry drivers en route EU face ban on 'ham and cheese' sandwiches



This decision has been taken to control the spread of diseases from these food items, especially after the coronavirus pandemic

President Macron still presenting same COVID-19 symptoms: France





Macron in a video message had said earlier that "my activity is a little slowed down due to the virus", while informing that he had to take care of "priority issues like the epidemic or, for example, Brexit."

Japan's 'Twitter killer' wants to marry an 'ordinary girl' before death sentence





'I want to get married. I want to find a marriage partner while I am in jail,' Twitter killer requested

Now, China introduces security review rules for foreign investors





Under the new rules, overseas investment in Chinese industries related to the military will automatically be reviewed

Jill Biden surprised with 'kiddo' remark but prefers to take 'high road'





Jill Biden has authored her Doctorate thesis on maximising student retention in community colleges and is also a holder of two Masters degree