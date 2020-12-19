President Macron still presenting same COVID-19 symptoms: France

The French government said President Macron's condition was "stable" after he was infected with coronavirus two days ago.

Watch:

Macron in a video message had said earlier that "my activity is a little slowed down due to the virus", while informing that he had to take care of "priority issues like the epidemic or, for example, Brexit."

The French president's office said he has been "still presenting the same symptoms of the Covid-19 illness (fatigue, coughing, stiffness)".

Macron, 42, is currently residing in his presidential residence at La Lanterne in Versailles outside Paris. The French president's wife Brigitte Macron,67, tested negative for the virus. Macron had attended an EU summit last week, although it is still unclear how the French president contacted the virus.

On Wednesday, Macron had attended the dinner at gathering at Elysee which was attended by several leaders Prime Minister Jean Castex, who is now also self-isolating.

Several top EU leaders went into self-isolation after Macron tested positive for the virus as they had come in contact with the French president during the summit including Luxembourg's Prime Minister Xavier Bettel, European Council president Charles Michel and Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez

France has been hit hard with the virus with the death toll climbing to 60,000 as health officials worry over a possible resurgence of the virus over Christmas and New Year holidays. The country recorded over 18,000 new infections recorded on Friday as it continues to grapple with the virus.