Turkey: Fire in hospital kills 9 coronavirus patient

At least nine coronavirus patients died in a fire at a hospital in southeastern Turkey. As per the information by Turkey's health ministry, the fire started when an oxygen tank exploded. The hospital is located in Gaziantep. The fire started in the intensive care ward.

"We are profoundly saddened by this tragedy," Turkish Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said before a planned visit to the hospital.

All the victims were patients who had been hospitalised with the coronavirus. Other patients affected by the fire were transferred to other hospitals.

Turkey has recorded more than 1.9 million cases of Covid-19 and more than 17,600 deaths since the pandemic began a year ago.

Faced with a surge in cases, Turkey strengthened restrictions put in place at the end of November with a total curfew during the weekend and partial one during the week.

(With AFP inputs)