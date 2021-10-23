Top 10 world news: Nepal accuses China, Delta plus variant may be worse, and more

A recent study conducted by the Ministry of Home Affairs of Nepal has found several issues along the Nepal-China border in Humla district. On the Covid front, the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has recently said that the new mutated form of coronavirus, being termed as 'Delta Plus', may spread more easily than the regular Delta variant. In Afghanistan, the Islamic State militant group said on Friday that it was responsible for an explosion that brought down electricity lines and caused a major power outage in Kabul province.

China has been breaching Nepal-China border rules in Humla: Report

As per the report, which has been obtained by the Kathmandu Post, Joint-secretary Jay Narayan Acharya, has identified problems from pillar numbers 4 to 13.

Delta 'Plus' variant may be more easily transmissible: UK health experts

As of now, the delta variant still accounts for most COVID-19 infections in the UK. However, the cases of 'Delta Plus' or AY.4.2 have been increasing. As per the official data, 6 per cent of the COVID-19 cases are of this type.

Facebook knowingly allowed hate speech on platforms, new whistleblower claims

It has been alleged that Facebook purposely did not enforce proper safety rules during the time of US election 2020, simply because they were afraid it would anger the then-US President Donald Trump and his allies.

Cop26 climate deal will be harder than Paris accord, says Alok Sharma

The UK president-designate of the Cop26 talks, Alok Sharma, has said that achieving a global climate deal in Glasgow in the next three weeks will be harder than signing the Paris agreement of 2015.

Little Amal, a 3.5 metre-tall Syrian refugee puppet, reaches UK

After a long trek through the Europe, Little Amal — a tall puppet of a Syrian refugee girl — has finally reached the UK where she was welcomed with celebratory chants.

Indian PM Modi to visit Italy and UK next week

PM Modi will leave Rome on October 31 for Glasgow and he will address the meet on November 01. He is also expected to hold in person talks with UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, something both sides were waiting for.

Islamic State claims responsibility for causing Kabul power outage

The power outage that took place on Thursday was another blow to Taliban's efforts to stabilise Afghanistan after they captured power in the month of August.

FDA highlights risk of myocarditis in review of Pfizer's vaccine for kids 5-11

The Food and Drug Administration on Friday said that it has concluded that the "overall benefits" of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine for children 5 to 11 years old "may still outweigh the risks."

Namibia suspends use of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine due to concerns of HIV infection

The African country announced on Saturday that the health experts and government officials studied the reports of negative effects of the Sputnik vaccine and therefore decided to discontinue the use of Sputnik V.

PM Modi meets Indian Covid vaccine manufacturers after administering 1 billion doses

PM Modi's meeting with the representatives is understood to concentrate on ensuring adequate supply of vaccines in the country in the next few months.