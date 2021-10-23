'Hope': Little Amal, a 3.5 metre-tall Syrian refugee puppet, reaches UK

A giant puppet of a Syrian refugee girl was welcomed at St Paul's Cathedral. The puppet is 3.5-metre tall and was welcomed by a huge crowd and a group of children who yelled "Amal! Amal! Amal!"
(Photograph:AFP)
The Walk
The puppet arrived in London as a part of an international art project The Walk. 'Little Amal' was designed by The Handspring Puppet Company.
(Photograph:AFP)
Hope
'Amal' means 'hope' in Arabic. Little Amal depicts the story of refugees, especially children, who have had to walk miles for safety and other basic needs.
(Photograph:AFP)
Recreating refugee route
Little Amal travelled nearly 5,000 miles to reach to the UK, recreating a route that refugees take to flee from war-torn countries. The organisers believe that this gives "an opportunity for people to be sympathetic and imagine what it would be like to be her"
(Photograph:AFP)
A long trek
She walked through Greece, Italy, France, Switzerland, Germany, and Belgium to reach to the UK. Little Amal attracted crowds in several cities and towns,